Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,141 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RBA opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

