Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OHI opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

