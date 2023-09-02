Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

