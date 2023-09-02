ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,527,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $99,222.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,644,460 shares in the company, valued at $61,157,467.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 232,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,144.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.