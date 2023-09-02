CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.