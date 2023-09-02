CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

