Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 426,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $28.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.