Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Trading Down 2.5%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $370.08 and last traded at $371.40. 30,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 284,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average of $369.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.