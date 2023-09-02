Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Comparison

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Saison and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Credit Saison alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit Saison and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00 PayPal 1 11 19 0 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

PayPal has a consensus target price of $92.03, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Credit Saison.

This table compares Credit Saison and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.09 PayPal $27.52 billion 2.54 $2.42 billion $3.58 17.76

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Saison. Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Credit Saison on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PayPal

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

