Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,018 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

