Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,342 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of InMode worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.10. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. On average, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.