Credit Suisse AG Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 167.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

