Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

