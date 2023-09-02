Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,605 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

