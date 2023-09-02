Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cactus worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cactus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,873,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 170,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Insider Activity

In other Cactus news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,401,532.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.