Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,709,942 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,709,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after buying an additional 6,810,865 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,733,000 after buying an additional 371,264 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

