Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,723 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

