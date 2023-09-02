Critical Contrast: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 18.64% 83.76% 15.52% Dalrada Financial -75.28% N/A -77.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 5 8 0 2.62 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $235.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Dalrada Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 14.08 $953.90 million $3.31 73.37 Dalrada Financial $19.27 million 1.30 -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness clinics throughout Southern California; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers end-to-end comprehensive energy service solutions, and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from virtually all surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

