Critical Review: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro 0.61% -32.73% -17.32% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nevro and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 1.81 $3.00 million $0.01 2,041.04 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nevro and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $30.62, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Nevro beats Biostage on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

