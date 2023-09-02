Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 276,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 510,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CUE stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,899.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

