Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Critical Comparison

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 21.96% 11.85% 1.26% Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.14% 22.93% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cullen/Frost Bankers 0 8 3 0 2.27

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $124.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $265.67 million 3.40 $62.92 million $2.55 11.39 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 3.26 $579.15 million $10.67 8.97

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats First Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

