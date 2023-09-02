Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (DBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on September 17th

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.13.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
