David Lamond Acquires 41,026 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 41,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,744.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, David Lamond purchased 24,766 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,948.14.

On Tuesday, August 15th, David Lamond acquired 107,886 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $142,409.52.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QNCX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QNCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

