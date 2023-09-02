David Singleton Purchases 185,200 Shares of Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Stock

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) insider David Singleton purchased 185,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$50,004.00 ($32,260.65).

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, repair, overhaul, and supply of mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers loading and hauling solutions, including off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, and water tanks for multi-commodity open-cut and underground operations, as well as tire handlers and other ancillary equipment.

