Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

