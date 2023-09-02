Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

