Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

