Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

