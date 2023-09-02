DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Up 3.1%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.38. Approximately 302,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,714,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

DocuSign Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

