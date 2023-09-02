Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 5.9 %

DG opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $128.48 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

