Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.33. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

