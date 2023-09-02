Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

