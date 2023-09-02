Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

