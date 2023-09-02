Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.39.

Elastic Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,689,000 after buying an additional 702,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

