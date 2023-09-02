Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $519,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.34 on Monday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.