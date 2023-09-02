Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $122.11.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

