Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.10 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 370.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,007 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

