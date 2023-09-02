ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 108,569 shares.The stock last traded at $67.62 and had previously closed at $66.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ePlus

ePlus Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $507,148.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $507,148.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $2,503,596 over the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.