Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Equifax worth $126,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

