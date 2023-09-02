Eric R. Fencl Sells 5,281 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $142,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 188,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BBW opened at $26.42 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $383.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

