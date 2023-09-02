FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

