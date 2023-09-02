FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 19,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FIGS Trading Up 0.6 %
FIGS opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
