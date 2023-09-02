FIL Ltd Buys 1,357 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 513,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.