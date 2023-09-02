FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRG. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of.

