FIL Ltd Has $193,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,977 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

