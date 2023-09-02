FIL Ltd Has $211,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

