FIL Ltd Sells 33,570 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,954,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,481,000 after acquiring an additional 235,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,342,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after buying an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $39.23 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

