FIL Ltd Sells 5,593 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.38 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

