Financial Analysis: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Gladstone Commercial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gladstone Commercial has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

46.3% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Gladstone Commercial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.32 Gladstone Commercial $152.26 million 3.45 $9.30 million ($0.26) -50.58

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. Gladstone Commercial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial 1.40% 1.07% 0.18%

Dividends

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Commercial pays out -461.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Commercial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.