First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

